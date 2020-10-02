Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 14:15
Politics
No changes in new cabinet proposed by Romanian PM-designate Ludovic Orban
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Liberal leader Ludovic Orban, who was dismissed in a no-confidence vote but then designated by president Klaus Iohannis for the same position, wants to keep the old ministers in the new cabinet.

Orban said that the National Liberal Party – PNL’s leadership unanimously approved the new cabinet and the governing program, local News.ro reported.

In fact, the new governing program is an updated version of the old one, based on which the Orban government was initially invested in early November 2019. The PNL leadership took out the objectives that the Orban cabinet managed to achieve before being dismissed, and added other objectives related to European funds, public works and internal affairs.

Prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban is expected to submit the list of ministers and the governing program to the Parliament today, February 10. Following this step, according to the Regulations of the joint sessions of the two Chambers of the Romanian Parliament, the Permanent Bureaus will have 15 days to set the date of the joint meeting for the new government’s investment, News.ro said.

The Orban government was dismissed in a no-confidence vote on February 5. The following day, president Klaus Iohannis nominated Orban for prime minister once again. Both Iohannis and Orban made it clear that their goal is to organize early elections, which requires that the Parliament rejects two designated prime ministers within 60 days.

However, the Social Democrats consider boycotting the vote for the appointment of the new government. Marcel Ciolacu, who also serves as the president of the Chamber of Deputies, said that his party might instruct its MPs not to attend the joint sitting of the Parliament when the new Orban cabinet should be invested, which would make void the meeting thus blocking the process that leads to early elections.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 14:15
Politics
No changes in new cabinet proposed by Romanian PM-designate Ludovic Orban
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Liberal leader Ludovic Orban, who was dismissed in a no-confidence vote but then designated by president Klaus Iohannis for the same position, wants to keep the old ministers in the new cabinet.

Orban said that the National Liberal Party – PNL’s leadership unanimously approved the new cabinet and the governing program, local News.ro reported.

In fact, the new governing program is an updated version of the old one, based on which the Orban government was initially invested in early November 2019. The PNL leadership took out the objectives that the Orban cabinet managed to achieve before being dismissed, and added other objectives related to European funds, public works and internal affairs.

Prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban is expected to submit the list of ministers and the governing program to the Parliament today, February 10. Following this step, according to the Regulations of the joint sessions of the two Chambers of the Romanian Parliament, the Permanent Bureaus will have 15 days to set the date of the joint meeting for the new government’s investment, News.ro said.

The Orban government was dismissed in a no-confidence vote on February 5. The following day, president Klaus Iohannis nominated Orban for prime minister once again. Both Iohannis and Orban made it clear that their goal is to organize early elections, which requires that the Parliament rejects two designated prime ministers within 60 days.

However, the Social Democrats consider boycotting the vote for the appointment of the new government. Marcel Ciolacu, who also serves as the president of the Chamber of Deputies, said that his party might instruct its MPs not to attend the joint sitting of the Parliament when the new Orban cabinet should be invested, which would make void the meeting thus blocking the process that leads to early elections.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 February 2020
Entertainment
Oscar winner Parasite returns to Romanian cinemas
07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40