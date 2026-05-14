Romanian drone company BraveX Aero signs defense partnership with France’s ARESIA-Ozoir at BSDA 2026

Romanian aerospace company BraveX Aero and French defense firm ARESIA-Ozoir have signed a strategic partnership focused on next-generation drone systems for military training and defense testing. The agreement was announced during BSDA 2026 in Bucharest and will initially target the Romanian market, with broader NATO-oriented ambitions.

The partnership establishes a framework for collaboration in advanced drone-based training and aerial target systems, combining BraveX Aero’s expertise in fixed-wing and jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles with ARESIA-Ozoir’s experience in military training and operational support solutions.

Under the agreement, the two companies will explore the integration of specialized payloads and systems onto BraveX platforms while also evaluating opportunities for expanded cooperation in defense testing and evaluation programs.

The collaboration aims to support the development of agile and cost-effective aerial target and training systems capable of addressing evolving operational requirements, including realistic high-speed threat simulation environments enabled by jet-powered unmanned systems.

“This partnership represents an important step in BraveX’s evolution as a European defense technology company,” said Răzvan Costea-Bărluțiu, CEO of BraveX Aero. “By combining agile UAV platform development - including long-range and jet-powered drone systems - with the operational experience and industrial capability of ARESIA-Ozoir, we aim to contribute to the modernization of defense training capabilities in Europe.”

Francois Baldeschi, General Manager of Aresia Ozoir, added: “I am delighted to have signed this Memorandum of Understanding with BraveX Aero. This strategic partnership will allow us to make the most of the existing synergies between our two companies, leveraging Aresia Ozoir’s expertise in providing combat-proven air training solutions to Armed Forces across the World and BraveX Aerospace’s market-leading design and conception of UAV development. I look forward to our two organisations working closely together and offering cost-effective training solutions to the Romanian Armed Forces.”

According to the companies, the partnership comes at a time when European countries are increasing investments in resilient defense cooperation, sovereign industrial capabilities, and rapid deployment of cost-efficient unmanned systems for operational support and military readiness.

BraveX Aero specializes in advanced fixed-wing and jet-powered unmanned aerial systems for defense and dual-use applications, including ISR missions, infrastructure monitoring, military training, and search and rescue operations.

ARESIA-Ozoir develops military support and training systems designed to improve operational readiness and defense system evaluation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)