Open Days at Cambridge School of Bucharest for Years 2, 3 and 4

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Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB), one of Romania’s leading international British schools, will host a dedicated Primary Open Day on Thursday, 14 May, from 16:00, inviting families interested in Years 2, 3 and 4 to discover the opportunities offered through the National Curriculum for England.

Taking place on the CSB campus in Pipera, the event will give parents and children the opportunity to explore the school’s dynamic primary environment, meet dedicated Heads of Year, and experience first-hand the facilities and learning spaces that support students throughout their educational journey.



The Open Day will also include an exclusive guided tour of the school’s expanding facilities, set to open in the academic year 2026/2027. Families will have the chance to visit the new athletic running track and sports hall.



The new facilities will also feature a semi-olympic swimming pool, amphitheatre, library, canteen, creative arts spaces and STEAM rooms, all designed to enrich the student experience and support both academic and extracurricular development.



Families attending the Open Day will also have the opportunity to ask questions about the curriculum and student life, while gaining insight into how CSB supports children academically and pastorally throughout their school years.



The Open Day is designed for families considering entry into Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 of the British curriculum, a crucial stage in a child’s academic and personal development. In the British educational system, Year 2 marks the final year of Key Stage 1, while Years 3 and 4 form part of Lower Key Stage 2, where students begin developing greater independence, critical thinking and subject-specific knowledge.



At this stage, children transition from learning foundational literacy and numeracy skills to applying them across a broad and balanced curriculum. Subjects such as science, mathematics, English, humanities, computing, music, art and design and technology, and physical education are taught in a way that encourages curiosity, collaboration and creativity. Students are also supported in building confidence, communication skills and emotional resilience, all essential qualities for long-term success.



CSB’s primary school places a strong emphasis on holistic education, encouraging students to participate in sports, the arts, innovation projects and community initiatives alongside their academic studies. The learning environment is intentionally designed to foster confidence, success and belonging, the school’s core values.



CSB has built a strong reputation over the past three decades for offering a rigorous British international education combined with a warm and supportive community atmosphere. The school is highly accredited internationally and was inspected under British Schools Overseas (BSO) standards by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI), one of the leading inspection bodies for British schools worldwide.



In addition, CSB holds memberships with several prestigious educational organisations, including COBIS (Council of British International Schools), AOBSO (Association of British Schools Overseas) and HMC (The Heads’ Conference), reflecting the school’s commitment to maintaining high academic standards and best practices in international British education.



Research and experience consistently show that students who begin their educational journey within a strong primary school environment are more likely to thrive in secondary school and beyond. At CSB, the foundations built during the primary years contribute to students’ long-term academic achievement and personal growth.



This success is reflected in the school’s university outcomes. CSB graduates continue to receive offers from some of the world’s most respected universities, particularly in the United Kingdom. This academic year, two CSB students received offers from the University of Cambridge, one of the most prestigious universities globally, while a significant majority of graduating students secured offers from Russell Group universities across the UK.



With increasing interest from both local and international families seeking high-quality education in Bucharest, the Primary Open Day offers a valuable opportunity to experience the school community in person and understand how the British curriculum prepares students not only for examinations, but for life beyond school.



The event is open to prospective families interested in Years 2, 3 and 4, and registration is recommended in advance. Book a place today to discover Primary school at Cambridge School of Bucharest.



*This is a press release.