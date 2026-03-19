One World Romania: Documentary film festival readies edition focused on limits

Against the background of the constant flow of news about wars, genocides, and the deepening of social and economic precarity, this year’s edition of the documentary film festival One World Romania invites the public to reflect on the current turning point, the organizers have said.

With democratic values under pressure and the limits of what is acceptable in the public discourse narrowing, the theme of this year’s edition, On the Verge, seeks to question the rationality of this direction.

The program covers more than 40 documentary films, numerous community events, talks with guests, and informal meetings between filmmakers, activists, and the public.

Among the films screened at this year’s edition are Oscar Mstyslav Chernov’s 2000 Meters to Andriivka, a Sundance-awarded production which explores the Ukrainian counteroffensive of 2023, Lucrecia Martel’s Nuestra tierra, the Argentinian director’s first non-fiction film, as well as Raoul Peck’s ORWELL: 2+2=5, inspired by the universe of George Orwell’s classic 1984.

The festival, which reaches its 19th edition this year, takes place in Bucharest between April 24 and April 29. The screenings take place at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, Elvire Popesco Cinema, Cinemateca Eforie, and Apollo111 Cinema. After the festival, a selection of films will be available online for viewing in Romania, between April 30 and May 31.

(Illustration: One World Romania)

simona@romania-insider.com