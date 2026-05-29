Real Estate

Romanian developer One United wins final court rulings over suspended Bucharest construction permit

29 May 2026

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Romanian real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) announced that it obtained a final court ruling in favour of its One Floreasca Towers project after the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected appeals filed by the City Hall and former general mayor Nicușor Dan against the project’s building permit.

The decision confirms a 2024 ruling by the Bucharest Tribunal, which had rejected requests to suspend and cancel the construction permit. The ruling is final.

One United Properties obtained the construction permit for the One Floreasca Towers project at the end of 2022. The development includes 208 residential units and has a gross development value of EUR 61.8 million.

The dispute dates back to a broader legal campaign initiated by Nicușor Dan during his term as general mayor of Bucharest against permits issued under the PUZ Sector 2 urban planning documentation.

In November 2022, Dan filed a preliminary complaint requesting the revocation of 38 construction and demolition permits issued between September and November of that year. The mayor argued that the permits had been issued based on the PUZ Sector 2 zoning plan, whose legal effects had been suspended between February 2022 and February 2023.

Earlier this month, One United Properties also obtained a similar court decision related to the One Lake District project.

Separately, the developer announced last year that it had won another lawsuit against Nicușor Dan concerning the One Peninsula project.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Real Estate

Romanian developer One United wins final court rulings over suspended Bucharest construction permit

29 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) announced that it obtained a final court ruling in favour of its One Floreasca Towers project after the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected appeals filed by the City Hall and former general mayor Nicușor Dan against the project’s building permit.

The decision confirms a 2024 ruling by the Bucharest Tribunal, which had rejected requests to suspend and cancel the construction permit. The ruling is final.

One United Properties obtained the construction permit for the One Floreasca Towers project at the end of 2022. The development includes 208 residential units and has a gross development value of EUR 61.8 million.

The dispute dates back to a broader legal campaign initiated by Nicușor Dan during his term as general mayor of Bucharest against permits issued under the PUZ Sector 2 urban planning documentation.

In November 2022, Dan filed a preliminary complaint requesting the revocation of 38 construction and demolition permits issued between September and November of that year. The mayor argued that the permits had been issued based on the PUZ Sector 2 zoning plan, whose legal effects had been suspended between February 2022 and February 2023.

Earlier this month, One United Properties also obtained a similar court decision related to the One Lake District project.

Separately, the developer announced last year that it had won another lawsuit against Nicușor Dan concerning the One Peninsula project.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

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