Energy

OMV Petrom’s 2025 profit down 27% y/y, company announces high dividend

05 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by capitalization, reported a net profit of RON 3.1 billion in 2025, down 27% year-on-year, mainly impacted by net impairment adjustments of RON 2.2 billion related to decommissioning obligations agreed with the Romanian state and impairments on Exploration and Production (E&P) assets. Its net profit jumped by 41% y/y.

The company intends to distribute total dividends of approximately RON 3.6 billion in 2026, an amount that exceeds the net profit recorded in 2025, according to the proposal submitted to shareholders, as cited by Ziarul Financiar.

It would allocate approximately RON 2.9 billion to shareholders as a basic dividend.

The difference up to the total proposed amount, almost RON 700 million, would be covered from reserves, in the form of a special dividend.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)

Normal
Energy

OMV Petrom’s 2025 profit down 27% y/y, company announces high dividend

05 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by capitalization, reported a net profit of RON 3.1 billion in 2025, down 27% year-on-year, mainly impacted by net impairment adjustments of RON 2.2 billion related to decommissioning obligations agreed with the Romanian state and impairments on Exploration and Production (E&P) assets. Its net profit jumped by 41% y/y.

The company intends to distribute total dividends of approximately RON 3.6 billion in 2026, an amount that exceeds the net profit recorded in 2025, according to the proposal submitted to shareholders, as cited by Ziarul Financiar.

It would allocate approximately RON 2.9 billion to shareholders as a basic dividend.

The difference up to the total proposed amount, almost RON 700 million, would be covered from reserves, in the form of a special dividend.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 February 2026
Politics
Romania set to lose EUR 231 million in PNRR funds due to top court delays over magistrates’ pensions
05 February 2026
Culture
Romania’s Museum of Abandonment among winners of World Summit Awards 2025
05 February 2026
Justice
Update: Anti-corruption prosecutors investigating Bucharest's District 3 mayor
05 February 2026
Energy
Romania’s Transelectrica and Georgian State Electrosystem strengthen cooperation on Black Sea submarine cable project
05 February 2026
Politics
Romania’s PM announces imminent public administration law, outlines reform and economic recovery agenda
05 February 2026
Defense
US Army Abrams tanks take part in joint training with Romanian forces at Smârdan
04 February 2026
People
Name of Romanian-born microbiologist among those to be engraved on frieze displayed in the Eiffel Tower
04 February 2026
Politics
Update - US House of Representatives: EU interfered in Romanian elections, not Russia