OMV Petrom’s 2025 profit down 27% y/y, company announces high dividend

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by capitalization, reported a net profit of RON 3.1 billion in 2025, down 27% year-on-year, mainly impacted by net impairment adjustments of RON 2.2 billion related to decommissioning obligations agreed with the Romanian state and impairments on Exploration and Production (E&P) assets. Its net profit jumped by 41% y/y.

The company intends to distribute total dividends of approximately RON 3.6 billion in 2026, an amount that exceeds the net profit recorded in 2025, according to the proposal submitted to shareholders, as cited by Ziarul Financiar.

It would allocate approximately RON 2.9 billion to shareholders as a basic dividend.

The difference up to the total proposed amount, almost RON 700 million, would be covered from reserves, in the form of a special dividend.

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)