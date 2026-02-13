Energy

OMV Petrom launches photovoltaic project at Petrobrazi refinery in Romania

13 February 2026

Romanian energy company OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) will build a photovoltaic park at the Petrobrazi refinery. With an installed capacity of approximately 7 MW, the park will supply renewable electricity for the refinery’s internal consumption.

“Installing the photovoltaic park within the refinery helps us cover part of the internal electricity consumption from renewable sources. It is a consistent, gradual development that supports both operational efficiency and the achievement of our environmental goals,” said Franck Neel, member of the OMV Petrom Directorate responsible for Gas and Energy.

The photovoltaic park will cover approximately 110,000 square meters of the refinery’s perimeter. The project includes the procurement of equipment and materials, as well as the construction and assembly works necessary to integrate the installation into the refinery’s electrical infrastructure, including connection to the internal network.

The project budget, including VAT, is up to RON 45.4 million (EUR 8.9 million), of which RON 8.4 million is provided through the EU Modernization Fund.

The Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning contract has been awarded, and construction works are expected to start in the near future and be completed during this year. The park will be operated by OMV Petrom.

This investment adds to the ongoing works at the new sustainable fuels unit (SAF/HVO) at Petrobrazi, which will include two hydrogen units designed to produce green hydrogen using renewable energy.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)

