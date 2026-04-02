OMV Petrom fails to find significant gas with second well in Bulgaria’s Han Asparuh perimeter

OMV Petrom announced it did not encounter significant gas volumes upon the completion of drilling operations at the Krum-1 exploration well – the second exploration well drilled in the Han Asparuh Block, offshore Bulgaria. OMV Petrom entered the Han Asparuh perimeter in 2020, replacing parent company OMV after several unsuccessful exploration wells had already been drilled.

OMV Petrom assured that explorations will continue in Han Asparuh and in the neighbouring Han Tervel, also in Bulgaria’s offshore. The two perimeters are adjacent to the Neptun Deep perimeter in Romania's offshore, where OMV Petrom prepares to launch production in 2027 while expanding exploration drilling.

“We recently signed a farm-in agreement for the exploration of the Han Tervel block together with Shell and TPAO, and we look forward to a successful collaboration,” the company’s officials said.

The well is the second in the current exploration campaign in the Han Asparuh Block, after Vinekh, and the fifth exploration overall, in the perimeter.

The company's board member responsible for Exploration and Production said OMV Petrom “remains committed to its exploration strategy” and it “continues to pursue opportunities in the Bulgarian offshore, recognising the significant potential of the Black Sea basin.”

In addition to Han Asparuh, currently operated by OMV Petrom with Israel’s NewMed Energy, and more recently with the Bulgarian Energy Holding joining (10%), the Romanian company controlled by Austria’s OMV joined the Khan Tervel block as a minority partner, beside Shell and TPAO.

The two recent wells in Han Asparuh “will contribute to advancing the geological understanding of the region,” the company said.

In an earlier phase, when the perimeter was operated by Total, OMV, and Repsol, three wells were drilled in the western part of the block, but no commercially viable quantities of gas were discovered.

In a separate deal, OMV Petrom acquired a 25% stake in exploration activities in the neighbouring Khan Tervel block, where it partners with Shell and Turkiye’s TPAO.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Brandportal.omvpetrom.com)