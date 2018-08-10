OMV Petrom drills first multilateral offshore well in Romania

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom started production from a new offshore well, the first multilateral well drilled in Romania.

Drilling works started in February, being part of the offshore campaign the company announced in September 2017.

“Multilateral drilling is a new technology that allows us to reach different target zones within a reservoir through a single well. Multilateral wells allow us to recover additional resources from our mature fields and to increase production, while managing costs. I am proud that this new technology was successfully implemented in OMV Petrom”, said Peter Zeilinger, member of OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Upstream.

The investment for drilling the well and connecting it to existing infrastructure amounts to some EUR 30 million. The well has two branches which were drilled at a length of 3,200 meters, respectively 2,200 meters below the seabed.

With an initial production of 1,700 barrels of oil equivalent (boe)/day, this well ranks among top 10 producing wells in OMV Petrom’s portfolio.

Lebada Vest is the biggest offshore oil field in Romania which is currently in production. It was discovered in 1984 and has already been producing for decade, thus facing the challenges and strong investment needs related to a mature field.

