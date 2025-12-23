OMV Petrom, CE Oltenia kick off construction works on four solar parks in Romania

Energy producer OMV Petrom and state-owned energy company Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia) announced that construction works have started on four photovoltaic projects with a total installed capacity of approximately 550 MW.

Located in Ișalnița, Tismana, and Rovinari, the parks are expected to become operational in 2026.

The total investment value for the four photovoltaic parks is over EUR 400 million, with approximately 70% financed through the Modernisation Fund. The first tranche of this financing, in amount of approximately EUR 16 million, was received in December 2025.

OMV Petrom and CE Oltenia, a coal mining and power complex transitioning toward low-carbon energy production, are equal partners in the projects, each holding a 50% stake.

“Through these projects, OMV Petrom reaffirms its commitment to a low-carbon energy future, contributing to Romania’s and the EU’s climate objectives. We are transforming a region with a long-standing tradition in coal-based energy into a renewable energy hub,” said Franck Neel, member of OMV Petrom’s Executive Board responsible for Gas and Power.

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)