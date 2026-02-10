Finance

OECD’s Fiscal Affairs Committee issues formal opinion, key for Romania’s candidacy

10 February 2026

Romania has received a Formal Opinion from the Committee on Fiscal Affairs of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Ministry of Finance announced.

Romania aims to become a full member of the OECD in 2026, which would confirm its status as an advanced economy, consolidated from an institutional and social perspective. OECD membership would bring multiple advantages, including an improved country rating, access to more favourable financing conditions on international markets, and increased foreign direct investment.

“Romania is ready for 2026 to be the year of its official accession to the OECD and to sit on the other side of the table, as a full member, at the next economic review,” finance minister Alexandru Nazare announced in mid-January, concluding the evaluation session in the Economic and Development Review Committee (EDRC) in Paris.

The adoption of the Formal Opinion confirms Romania’s firm commitment and institutional capacity to implement OECD legal instruments within the remit of the Committee on Fiscal Affairs, as well as the alignment of national tax policies and practices with OECD best standards.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aleksandr Atkishkin/Dreamstime.com)

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

