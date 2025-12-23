Nova H gets EUR 75 mln investment loan for battery energy storage facility in western Romania

Banca Transilvania has granted an investment loan of over EUR 75 million to Nova H, owned by Nova Power & Gas, for the development of Romania's largest battery energy storage facility, with a capacity of 200 MW and a storage capacity of 400 MWh.

Located in Florești, in Cluj county, the facility began commercial operation this month, when Nova Power & Gas announced the start of works on the 160 MW combined cycle power plant in Câmpia Turzii, also in Cluj county.

The value of the two investments exceeds EUR 350 million.

Nova Power & Gas, part of the E-INFRA Group, is a 100% Romanian company, with activities across the entire energy chain, from production, supply, and storage to investments in infrastructure.

(Photo source: Hrishchenko Oleksandr/Dreamstime.com)