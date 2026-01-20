Environment

In pictures: Northern lights return to Romania after strong solar activity

20 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Strong solar activity created spectacular auroras in many parts of the world, including Romania, on the night of Monday to Tuesday, January 19 to 20.

A level four [out of five] solar radiation storm, monitored by the US National Weather Service, caused the expanded aurora. The red-green lights could be seen in Canada and the northern half of the United States, as well as in certain areas of Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, and Ukraine.

In Romania, the lights could be seen from Mureș, Vrancea, Maramureș, Timiș, Bihor, Arad, Bistrița Năsăud, Covasna, Vaslui, Hunedoara, and other counties in the northern and western parts of the country.

“An S4 severe solar radiation storm is now in progress - this is the largest solar radiation storm in over 20 years. The last time S4 levels were observed was in October 2003. Potential effects are mainly limited to space launch, aviation, and satellite operations.” NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center said on X.

Intensified solar activity causes auroras around the Earth’s poles, known as the northern lights [aurora borealis] and the southern lights [aurora australis]. During this time, energized particles from coronal mass ejections reach the Earth’s magnetic field, and they interact with gases in the atmosphere, creating lights of different colors in the sky.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Meteoplus)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Environment

In pictures: Northern lights return to Romania after strong solar activity

20 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Strong solar activity created spectacular auroras in many parts of the world, including Romania, on the night of Monday to Tuesday, January 19 to 20.

A level four [out of five] solar radiation storm, monitored by the US National Weather Service, caused the expanded aurora. The red-green lights could be seen in Canada and the northern half of the United States, as well as in certain areas of Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, and Ukraine.

In Romania, the lights could be seen from Mureș, Vrancea, Maramureș, Timiș, Bihor, Arad, Bistrița Năsăud, Covasna, Vaslui, Hunedoara, and other counties in the northern and western parts of the country.

“An S4 severe solar radiation storm is now in progress - this is the largest solar radiation storm in over 20 years. The last time S4 levels were observed was in October 2003. Potential effects are mainly limited to space launch, aviation, and satellite operations.” NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center said on X.

Intensified solar activity causes auroras around the Earth’s poles, known as the northern lights [aurora borealis] and the southern lights [aurora australis]. During this time, energized particles from coronal mass ejections reach the Earth’s magnetic field, and they interact with gases in the atmosphere, creating lights of different colors in the sky.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Meteoplus)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 January 2026
Defense
US anti-drone system MEROPS to be set up in Romania soon, army chief says
21 January 2026
Macro
Romania ranked 53rd most influential country in the Global Soft Power Index 2026
21 January 2026
CSR
Romanian Adrian Șovea takes on 420 km charity run to support children with disabilities
21 January 2026
Justice
Poll shows weak public trust in Romania’s judiciary system
21 January 2026
Politics
Moldova's ForMin argues for reunification with Romania if Russia "gets too close to our border"
21 January 2026
Politics
Romania assesses Board of Peace membership's compatibility with its existing commitments
21 January 2026
Sports
Simona Halep returns to Cluj-Napoca as honorary ambassador of Transylvania Open
20 January 2026
Agriculture
Romanian farmers join protest in Strasbourg against EU-Mercosur deal