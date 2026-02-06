North Bucharest Investments: €22.2m in January 2026 | Northern Bucharest Remains on a Growth Path

News from Companies

While much of the country has entered a wait-and-see phase, Bucharest continues to concentrate real activity in the real estate market. Of the 24,598 properties traded nationwide in January, more than 4,100 were in the Capital—more than in the next two counties combined. In a fragmented market marked by sharp slowdowns across most regions, Bucharest remains the main liquidity engine, with the northern part of the city strengthening its role as the driving force behind the premium and investment residential segments.

For NBI, the first month of 2026 delivered a transaction volume of €22.204 million, supported by steady demand in northern Bucharest, in contrast to the slower momentum seen across the rest of the country.

“The market is clearly polarized. Nationwide we see caution, but northern Bucharest continues to perform. Active buyers are more selective and move quickly when a quality product becomes available,” says Vlad Musteata.

The Capital continues to underpin overall transaction volumes—effectively pulling the market forward—while the northern districts capture the largest share of demand backed by real purchasing power.



Upward price pressure is being driven by a structural imbalance: the total supply of apartments, both new and existing, is down by approximately 35%, deliveries of new homes have fallen by around 15%, and interest rates are beginning to stabilize. Against this backdrop, demand is gradually returning to the market, available stock remains limited, and prices are accelerating.



This dynamic is even more pronounced in northern Bucharest, where premium buyers and investors converge. Sector 1 remains the most expensive area in the city, with an average price of approximately €2,600 per square meter—around 30–40% above the Bucharest average.



Although the number of mortgages has declined nationwide, Bucharest and Ilfov continue to lead by a wide margin, indicating that bank financing still plays a significant role in higher-income areas. In the north, the buyer profile is becoming increasingly clear: larger down payments, smaller loans or all-cash purchases, with a strong focus on location, project quality, and investment potential.



Looking ahead to 2026, the picture is already taking shape: northern Bucharest is operating as a distinct market, fueled by investment demand and an increasingly limited supply. The direction is one-way—upward—while affordability for end buyers continues to tighten month by month, as prices rise faster than purchasing power.



*This is a press release.