North Bucharest Investments announces partnership with HILS Development for the sale of the HILS Nord residential project

North Bucharest Investments (NBI) expands its portfolio through a new partnership with HILS Development to promote the HILS Nord residential project — a cosmopolitan development designed for modern urban living, where residential comfort is seamlessly integrated with the principles of sustainable development.

Through this collaboration, HILS Nord becomes part of the North Bucharest Investments portfolio, strengthening the company’s offering with a large-scale residential project that responds to the growing demand for modern housing in the northern area of Bucharest. The area continues to be one of the capital’s most dynamic residential and investment markets, supported by ongoing infrastructure development and proximity to major business hubs.

“We are delighted to add HILS Nord to the North Bucharest Investments portfolio. It is a project that aligns very well with current market demand: modern, energy-efficient homes located in an area with strong development potential. Our partnership with HILS Development allows us to provide our clients and investors with access to a project built to high construction standards and with a very well-defined urban concept,” said Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

HILS Nord is being developed on a site of approximately 10 hectares and, upon completion of all phases, will include 2,705 apartments. The first phase of the project is currently under development and spans approximately 35,219 square meters, comprising four residential buildings with a total of 1,200 apartments. The buildings are designed with two underground levels, ground floor, ten floors and a recessed top floor that will host duplex apartments.



The project concept aims to maintain a balance between urban density and quality of living space. Up to 42% of the total project area is dedicated to green spaces, contributing to the creation of a healthier urban environment and enhancing the comfort of the future community.



The first phase of the development integrates facilities designed to support a modern and efficient lifestyle. The complex will feature 1,117 underground parking spaces across two levels, as well as 323 above-ground parking spaces. The buildings are designed with ventilated façades to ensure improved energy efficiency and thermal comfort, and each building is equipped with two energy-efficient elevators. Residents will also benefit from direct lift access to the underground parking.



The outdoor areas include an urban park of approximately 16,500 square meters and a 4,200-square-meter amphitheatre-style park, landscaped with shaded pathways, promenades and dedicated biosphere observation areas.



The development has received GREEN Homes pre-certification from the Romania Green Building Council and is designed according to the nZEB (nearly Zero Energy Building) standard, contributing to reduced energy consumption and a lower environmental impact. The project integrates air-to-water heat pumps, photovoltaic panels that supply energy for common areas, underfloor heating systems and heat recovery units.



The green areas are maintained through a circulatory irrigation system by Rain Bird or similar and are landscaped according to Xeriscaping principles — a sustainable landscaping approach that optimizes water consumption and maintenance needs while preserving a natural and balanced appearance throughout the year.



The project includes a wide range of residential units tailored both for homeowners and investors. The development offers double studios, two-room apartments or two-room apartments with office space, three-room apartments, as well as three- and five-room duplex units. Ground-floor apartments benefit from private gardens with direct access from the home, offering additional comfort for a relaxed urban lifestyle. Duplex apartments feature walkable terraces designed to maximize usability.



Northern Bucharest continues to attract strong investor interest due to the rapid development of infrastructure, consistent demand for modern housing and proximity to major business districts and corporate hubs. In this context, projects developed according to sustainable and energy-efficient standards are becoming increasingly attractive both for residential living and for rental investment, positioning HILS Nord as a relevant opportunity for investors.



Several flexible purchase options are available, including payment plans starting with a down payment of 15%, as well as developer-financed installment options for up to five years with a 30% down payment.



HILS Nord aims to offer a balanced combination of modern lifestyle, energy efficiency and investment potential, further strengthening the position of northern Bucharest as one of the capital’s most attractive residential destinations.



*This is a press release.