Nokian Tyres factory in Romania reaches goal of one million tyres produced in 2025

The Nokian Tyres factory in Oradea produced its one-millionth tire on December 20, fulfilling the target set for the current year, the company reported this week.

The factory in Romania was inaugurated in September 2024 following an EUR 650 million investment and began deliveries in March 2025, focusing on the production of car tires for the European market. In 2022, the company closed down the factories in Russia and a year later began constructing its facilities in Romania.

The one-millionth tire produced in Oradea this year is a premium winter tire, the Nokian Tyres Snowproof 2. It is one of two new products launched for the European market this year, the other being the all-season tire Nokian Tyres Seasonproof 2.

According to the source, the company will continue to launch new products for drivers in Europe, which will be manufactured in Romania.

“I am very proud of our entire team for the effort made in reaching this milestone. It is a strong demonstration of our commitment to customers across Europe, by improving service levels and delivering innovative products that provide safety and comfort for drivers in all conditions,” said Paolo Pompei, President and CEO of Nokian Tyres.

The Nokian Tyres factory in Romania is the world’s first full-scale tire factory with zero CO₂ emissions, using exclusively energy generated without fossil fuels and the most advanced tire production technology. When fully completed, approximately at the end of 2027, the factory will become the largest Nokian Tyres production unit, representing about 40% of the total production capacity.

This is the third Nokian Tyres production unit, alongside factories in Nokia, Finland, and Dayton, US. In Romania, the company has over 500 employees, after the government backed the development of the factory with a scheme worth nearly EUR 100 million.

“The factory has a planned annual capacity of 6 million tires, with the possibility of increasing production depending on the evolution of demand in the European market,” the government stated in a press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: nokiantyres.com)