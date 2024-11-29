Society

Over 3,300 reports filed by Romanians through #nofake mechanism to combat harmful online content, ministry says

29 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 3,300 Romanians have used the #nofake reporting mechanism, launched by the Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digitalization (MCID) in May 2024, to flag inappropriate content on social media platforms. Designed to address issues like deepfakes, scams, election-related misinformation, and hate speech, #nofake acted as an intermediary, forwarding reports from Romanian citizens to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, or to the relevant national authorities, the ministry said.

“Only half of the notifications received represented inappropriate content, and of these, around 70% are deepfakes about investments or miracle drugs intended to defraud the population,” the Ministry of Research said.

“These reports were forwarded to the platforms directly from MCID for reports of fraud, scams, or harassment.”

Since October 24, the ministry has received 475 requests, most of them about electoral materials, which it then forwarded to the Permanent Electoral Authority for analysis and removal.

The initiative worked with institutions like the National Authority for Communications Administration and Regulation (ANCOM), the National Cybersecurity Directorate (DNSC), and the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), according to the Ministry of Research. More than ten working group meetings were held with public institutions and social media platforms to streamline reporting processes under the EU Digital Services Act (DSA).

The ministry also highlighted that social media platforms independently verified reports and acted in accordance with their community standards, which align with the Digital Services Act. Deepfakes, scams, and other harmful content were removed only if deemed to violate platform policies.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cammeraydave/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Society

Over 3,300 reports filed by Romanians through #nofake mechanism to combat harmful online content, ministry says

29 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 3,300 Romanians have used the #nofake reporting mechanism, launched by the Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digitalization (MCID) in May 2024, to flag inappropriate content on social media platforms. Designed to address issues like deepfakes, scams, election-related misinformation, and hate speech, #nofake acted as an intermediary, forwarding reports from Romanian citizens to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, or to the relevant national authorities, the ministry said.

“Only half of the notifications received represented inappropriate content, and of these, around 70% are deepfakes about investments or miracle drugs intended to defraud the population,” the Ministry of Research said.

“These reports were forwarded to the platforms directly from MCID for reports of fraud, scams, or harassment.”

Since October 24, the ministry has received 475 requests, most of them about electoral materials, which it then forwarded to the Permanent Electoral Authority for analysis and removal.

The initiative worked with institutions like the National Authority for Communications Administration and Regulation (ANCOM), the National Cybersecurity Directorate (DNSC), and the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), according to the Ministry of Research. More than ten working group meetings were held with public institutions and social media platforms to streamline reporting processes under the EU Digital Services Act (DSA).

The ministry also highlighted that social media platforms independently verified reports and acted in accordance with their community standards, which align with the Digital Services Act. Deepfakes, scams, and other harmful content were removed only if deemed to violate platform policies.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cammeraydave/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 November 2024
Politics
“The Kremlin wants us back in its shadow,” Moldovan president Maia Sandu tells Romanian voters
29 November 2024
Sports
Update: Romania’s Simona Halep denounces “ill will” after another tennis player receives one-month suspension for banned substance
29 November 2024
Politics
Central Electoral Bureau validates Bucharest referendum results
29 November 2024
Business
Romanian business associations urge parties, voters to keep pro-Western trajectory
29 November 2024
Politics
PM and Social Democrat candidate Marcel Ciolacu pulls out of Romania's presidential elections
29 November 2024
Politics
Romania’s Defense Council accuses “cyberattack” and preferential treatment given by TikTok to a presidential candidate
29 November 2024
Politics
Romania holds parliamentary elections amid unprecedented political turmoil
29 November 2024
Tech
Kaspersky closes Romanian office