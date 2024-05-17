Romania’s minister of research, innovation, and digitalization, Bogdan Ivan, announced on Friday, May 17, the launch of the #nofake platform through which inappropriate content on social media can be reported.

The platform will target digital fakes, defamatory content, disinformation, and manipulation. It can be accessed on the ministry website at Mcid.gov.ro/nofake.

"The #nofake platform will function as a contact point for analysis requests from Romanians regarding digital fakes, defamatory content, disinformation, and online manipulation. I thank our private sector partners – Google, Meta, and TikTok – for their efforts so far. They have managed to implement very efficient systems that block a substantial part of deepfake content even before publication,” said Bogdan Ivan.

“This new reporting mechanism will work complementarily with the efforts so far and with the reporting tools that each social network already offers. The #nofake platform will ensure the rapid reporting and analysis of those few materials that might pass through the filters implemented by each social network until now,” he added.

The #nofake platform will function as a temporary reporting channel in 2024 and aims to ensure the integrity of democratic elections at local, national, presidential, and European levels, according to the ministry.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Călin)