Romanian, Polish presidents discuss option of joint defense acquisitions, production during Warsaw meeting

Romania and Poland will continue to work on developing their political and economic cooperation, president Nicușor Dan said after meeting Polish president Karol Nawrocki during a March 5 visit to Warsaw.

"Romania and Poland are important countries on the Eastern Flank; they are successful examples, both economically and socially, in terms of their European Union track. They are countries supporting the transatlantic partnership, understanding its importance for Europe, and they are countries with shared outlooks in the European Union,” he said.

Dan explained that security was one of the topics discussed with president Nawrocki, given “the complicated global context.” He highlighted Poland’s participation in the multinational brigade in Romania, and Romania’s participation in the battlegroup in Poland.

“We have discussed the possibility of collaborating for joint acquisitions, by taking advantage of EU’s SAFE program, including shared production of military equipment,” Dan explained.

In what concerns the Bucharest Nine Summit, another topic on the agenda, Romania and Poland, the initiators of the format, will coordinate on organizing the May summit in Bucharest, where the Nordic countries will also be invited, the president said.

He also mentioned the two countries shared views on Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and thanked Poland for supporting Romania’s OECD bid.

It is a great honour and pleasure to visit Poland today, at the invitation of President Karol Nawrocki. We had excellent discussions and reaffirmed the solid Strategic Partnership between our nations. In a complex global context, unity within NATO and EU, and strengthening the… pic.twitter.com/DDLGPY2HoN — Nicușor Dan (@NicusorDanRO) March 5, 2026

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com