Romanian president to meet Donald Trump in first part of 2026, foreign affairs minister says

Romanian president Nicuşor Dan will meet US president Donald Trump in the first part of next year, foreign affairs minister Oana Ţoiu told TV station Antena 3.

The Presidential Administration is working with US counterparts on topics related to economic cooperation, defense, and security in preparation for the visit.

“We are working on several aspects. One of them is the economy-related one, because both presidents have said this becomes essential, perhaps even more than it was the case in the past,” she explained.

Defense and security will be other topics of discussion.

“It is clear that it is in Romania’s interest at this point and in the future to have a sustainable peace process and for Russia to not have total control over territories with a direct impact on the Black Sea,” she said. “Romania is part of the Coalition of the Willing. Romania has both the responsibility and the right to represent these formats where we defend our border; we have the longest border with Ukraine among its neighbor friends.”

The minister also mentioned the collaboration on information exchange in what concerns border protection.

“The US has resumed, in Romania as well, the decision to co-fund new projects to combat human trafficking, and this is also part of the shared agenda,” the minister explained.

(Photo sources: Inquam Photos/George Calin, White House website)