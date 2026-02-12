President Nicușor Dan meets US companies “still interested” in investing in Romania

President Nicușor Dan met this week with executives of major US companies operating in Romania, who signalled continued interest in expanding investments, the head of state said in a social media post.

The meeting brought together representatives of leading American firms under the umbrella of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham).

“Yesterday I discussed with the leaders of major American companies, gathered under the umbrella of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham). The message from American companies is that they want to continue investing in our country and that there are strong premises for the bilateral economic relationship to strengthen in the coming years,” president Dan wrote on Facebook.

According to the president, discussions focused on ensuring predictability and stability in the economic framework, as well as cooperation in key sectors such as energy, critical raw materials, and healthcare.

The talks also covered the ongoing transformation of Romania’s IT industry and ways to enhance the country’s relevance by attracting further US investment.

“We conveyed to American companies that we are fully open to capitalising on any business opportunities, given that Romania is at the crossroads of important global energy and trade routes,” the president added.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)