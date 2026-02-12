Business

President Nicușor Dan meets US companies “still interested” in investing in Romania

12 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Nicușor Dan met this week with executives of major US companies operating in Romania, who signalled continued interest in expanding investments, the head of state said in a social media post.

The meeting brought together representatives of leading American firms under the umbrella of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham).

“Yesterday I discussed with the leaders of major American companies, gathered under the umbrella of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham). The message from American companies is that they want to continue investing in our country and that there are strong premises for the bilateral economic relationship to strengthen in the coming years,” president Dan wrote on Facebook.

According to the president, discussions focused on ensuring predictability and stability in the economic framework, as well as cooperation in key sectors such as energy, critical raw materials, and healthcare.

The talks also covered the ongoing transformation of Romania’s IT industry and ways to enhance the country’s relevance by attracting further US investment.

“We conveyed to American companies that we are fully open to capitalising on any business opportunities, given that Romania is at the crossroads of important global energy and trade routes,” the president added.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)

Normal
Business

President Nicușor Dan meets US companies “still interested” in investing in Romania

12 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Nicușor Dan met this week with executives of major US companies operating in Romania, who signalled continued interest in expanding investments, the head of state said in a social media post.

The meeting brought together representatives of leading American firms under the umbrella of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham).

“Yesterday I discussed with the leaders of major American companies, gathered under the umbrella of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham). The message from American companies is that they want to continue investing in our country and that there are strong premises for the bilateral economic relationship to strengthen in the coming years,” president Dan wrote on Facebook.

According to the president, discussions focused on ensuring predictability and stability in the economic framework, as well as cooperation in key sectors such as energy, critical raw materials, and healthcare.

The talks also covered the ongoing transformation of Romania’s IT industry and ways to enhance the country’s relevance by attracting further US investment.

“We conveyed to American companies that we are fully open to capitalising on any business opportunities, given that Romania is at the crossroads of important global energy and trade routes,” the president added.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 February 2026
Politics
Colombia reopens Embassy in Bucharest after 24 years of absence
12 February 2026
Society
Romanian emergency number implements video call option, improved location system
12 February 2026
Justice
Romanian mercenary Horaţiu Potra remains in preventive detention
12 February 2026
Energy
Romania to place Lukoil’s local assets under extended state supervision
12 February 2026
M&A
Carrefour announces sale of Romanian operations to local group Pavǎl Holding
12 February 2026
Defense
South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace begins construction of armored vehicle factory in Romania
12 February 2026
Transport
Transport minister says Romania in talks with Hyundai for local H2-powered train production
12 February 2026
Society
Romanian Parliament to light up in Ukrainian colors to mark four years since Russia’s invasion