Niche museums join Museums Night in Bucharest

Three museums have joined the Museums Night event in Bucharest for the first time this year. They are the Perfume Museum, the Kitsch Museum, and the Little Paris Museum, News.ro reported.

A total of 44 institutions in Bucharest will participate in this year’s event, set to take place on May 19. Although the registration period for the event is closed, the organizers expect another 5 to 10 institutions in the capital to join the Museums Night. Across the country, 60 museums have registered for the event.

Besides museums, organizations such as the Romanian Association for Education, Culture and Normality ARCEN or Romanian Design Week will also take part.

Thirty-two guided tours will be organized in the country as part of the Museums Night. At the same time, the public television TVR will air, beginning May 7, ten documentary shorts on the unknown and unseen aspects of ten museums in Bucharest. The documentaries are narrated by Romanian actress Maia Morgenstern. The series will begin with the Romanian Peasant Museum and end with the George Enescu Museum.

