Dutch NewCold builds large frozen warehouse near Bucharest with EUR 73 mln loan from EBRD, BCR

BCR and EBRD are lending RON 365.6 million (EUR 73 million) for the construction of the first fully automated cold storage warehouse in Romania, a project of the Dutch company NewCold, to be located near Bucharest.

The two banks will also ensure the financing of a future expansion of the project.

The new facility brings to Romania a fully automated logistics model, which will allow for approximately half the reduction in energy consumption compared to conventional warehouses, optimization of space (through vertical storage over the entire height of the building) and operational flows through integrated digital systems, and a significant reduction in greenhouse gases.

The project is financed in equal shares by the Romanian Commercial Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

(Photo source: Facebook/NewCold)