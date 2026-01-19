New Year Reception at the Internationale Deutsche Schule Bukarest – education that gives meaning to continuity

Partner Content

In an international context marked by rapid change, education remains one of the few stable reference points. From this perspective, the Internationale Deutsche Schule Bukarest (iDSBU) reaffirms its role as a space of continuity, dialogue, and responsibility through the organization of its New Year Reception.

The event creates a setting for meeting and reflection, bringing together the educational community, institutional partners, and representatives of the diplomatic, economic, and educational sectors to symbolically mark the beginning of a new year.



The Internationale Deutsche Schule Bukarest stands out as a benchmark for German education in Romania and as a model of institutional stability in a complex international environment. The school combines the quality of the German education system with openness to intercultural dialogue, building a solid, recognized, and respected educational pathway in which tradition and modernity naturally coexist.



Access to the Deutsches Internationales Abitur (DIA) offers students genuine opportunities to pursue studies at prestigious universities across Europe, North America, and other academic centers worldwide. This diploma reflects not only academic excellence, but also an educational journey shaped by patience, rigor, and coherence.



At the heart of this institution are its people: students, teachers, parents, and partners who bring the iDSBU community to life every day. Teachers guide with professionalism and care, students are encouraged to think independently and take responsibility, and the community fosters an environment where respect, dialogue, and trust are lived values, not merely stated ones. Beyond results and diplomas, education here takes on a deeply human dimension.



The New Year Reception will take place on Saturday, January 24, 2026, starting at 11:00 a.m., marking not only the beginning of a new year, but also the continuity of an educational project built over time—with care for people and a clear vision for the future.



