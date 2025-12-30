Events

Live concerts and fireworks to mark New Year’s Eve celebration in Bucharest’s District 3

30 December 2025

Live concerts and a fireworks show will mark the New Year’s Eve celebration organized by Bucharest’s District 3 City Hall in Piața Alba Iulia on Wednesday, December 31. The open-air event is set to begin at 7:00 pm and will continue into the early hours of 2026.

The City Hall said the celebration will culminate at midnight with a large-scale multimedia show featuring light and laser displays, fireworks, and special visual effects, alongside live performances by several well-known Romanian artists.

The concert program will start at 8:00 pm with AZUR, followed by 3 Sud Est at 9:00 pm and Spitalul de Urgență at 10:00 pm. Arsenium, a former member of the band O-Zone, is scheduled to perform at 11:00 pm, while the rock band IRIS will take the stage shortly before and after midnight, at 11:50 pm and again at 12:10 am. 

Entry to the New Year’s Eve event is free.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mulikov/Dreamstime.com)

