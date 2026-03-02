The New Boromir DuoFino Cozonac and Croissant with Two Cream Fillings

Partner Content

Why settle for one flavor when you can enjoy two? The Boromir DuoFino Cozonac and Croissant feature a duo of rich cream fillings, crafted to delight your taste buds. These new collections are designed to bring a unique touch of joy, offering a harmonious blend of smooth, complementary creams and a soft core in every irresistible bite.

What Makes Our DuoFino Collections So Delicious?



Inspired by our selection of slowly leavened baked goods, the DuoFino Cozonacs and Croissants offer a fresh reinterpretation of the traditional recipes. Each DuoFino Cozonac and Croissant is filled with two smooth fillings, which perfectly complement the rich and delicate core. The secret to the exceptional softness and long-lasting freshness of our cozonacs and croissants is slow, natural sourdough fermentation. We also use only the finest ingredients, including high-quality butter, milk and free-range eggs.



Unique and Tasty Varieties



Because one flavor is never enough, we have created different assortments of DuoFino Cozonacs and Croissants. The DuoFino Cozonac with milk and cocoa cream fillings is ideal for those who appreciate timeless flavor combinations. The deep notes of the cocoa cream complement the silky milk cream, offering an exquisite taste experience. For those who prefer flavor pairings which stand out from the ordinary, the DuoFino Cozonac with pistachio and milk chocolate cream fillings is a wonderful choice. The pistachio cream has a nutty note which blends beautifully with the intense chocolate cream and the soft core of the Boromir Cozonac.



Do you prefer well-loved, comforting flavors? If so, DuoFino Croissant with milk and cocoa cream fillings is sure to delight you. For anyone seeking a remarkable flavor experience, the DuoFino Croissant with pistachio and milk chocolate cream fillings is an amazing alternative. The DuoFino Croissant with milk and strawberry fillings offers a harmony of fruity freshness and creamy milk richness. If you love fruity flavors, this croissant will make you crave more. You can find the new collections of cozonacs and croissants on our website, boromirmarket.ro!



Perfect Pairings for Memorable Moments



The Boromir DuoFino Cozonacs and Croissants add a touch of sweetness to your day, creating moments of joy with every bite. For a classic experience, serve our DuoFino Cozonac with a warm cup of tea or milk. By pairing it with fresh berries or other fruits, you can enjoy a burst of freshness. Also, you can serve it with a dark chocolate sauce to enhance its flavor. If you want an extra touch of creaminess, try pairing it with a spread of mascarpone cheese or a swirl of freshly whipped cream.



Start your morning with one of our DuoFino Croissants accompanied by a steaming cup of coffee, espresso, or cappuccino. It’s the perfect morning indulgence. Evenings can be equally special. The Boromir Cozonacs and Croissants pair beautifully with a glass of hot cocoa, or even a dessert wine. Sharing these exquisite treats with friends or family turns ordinary evenings into memorable evenings.



Our cozonacs and croissants are wonderfully versatile, fitting every mood, whether it’s a lively gathering filled with laughter and conversation or a quiet moment alone with a book. They aren’t just perfect on their own – you can also use them to create innovative desserts, such as French toast or puddings. Looking for more inspiration? Discover our recipes on the Boromir Blog.



Boromir brings joy!



