Events

Netflix announces Bridgerton-themed ball in Bucharest

19 January 2026

Bucharest will host the “Bridgerton Masquerade Ball” in February - a one-night event organised by Netflix for fans of the hit series Bridgerton, the streaming platform announced.

The event is set to take place on February 19 and is described as a special celebration of the Bridgerton universe and the upcoming fourth season of the show. The evening is to feature special appearances by cast members from the series, with further details to be announced at a later date, as reported by News.ro.

Tickets will not be sold publicly, but can be won through an official contest launched on January 19 on the Instagram account of Netflix România. The competition will later expand through collaborations with selected content creators, with full rules and participation details to be communicated via these channels.

Season four of Bridgerton is set to premiere in two parts in 2026, with episodes one to four released on January 29 and episodes five to eight following on February 26.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Netflix)

