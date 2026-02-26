Real Estate

NEPI Rockcastle reports sales of its Romanian shopping mall tenants were lowest in the region in 2025

26 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tenant sales of NEPI Rockcastle shopping centres in Romania grew by only 2.1% in 2025 on a comparable basis – the lowest advance in the region, where sales in Bulgaria recorded a 6.2% increase on a comparable basis, Hungary advanced by 5.1%, and Poland – the largest market alongside Romania – reported a plus of 5%.

The announcement of tax increases, the introduction of new taxes amid high inflation, and waves of layoffs carried out by large employers were directly felt in the financial results published by NEPI Rockcastle, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Overall, Romania reported 0.2% increase in total sales volume last year and 1.9% y/y advance for the non-food segment.

Romania remains NEPI Rockcastle's largest market, with a portfolio of EUR 3 billion and a contribution of over 30% to total revenues.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nepirockcastle.com)

Normal
Real Estate

NEPI Rockcastle reports sales of its Romanian shopping mall tenants were lowest in the region in 2025

26 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tenant sales of NEPI Rockcastle shopping centres in Romania grew by only 2.1% in 2025 on a comparable basis – the lowest advance in the region, where sales in Bulgaria recorded a 6.2% increase on a comparable basis, Hungary advanced by 5.1%, and Poland – the largest market alongside Romania – reported a plus of 5%.

The announcement of tax increases, the introduction of new taxes amid high inflation, and waves of layoffs carried out by large employers were directly felt in the financial results published by NEPI Rockcastle, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Overall, Romania reported 0.2% increase in total sales volume last year and 1.9% y/y advance for the non-food segment.

Romania remains NEPI Rockcastle's largest market, with a portfolio of EUR 3 billion and a contribution of over 30% to total revenues.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nepirockcastle.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 February 2026
Finance
Romania raises EUR 3 bln and USD 2 bln with three foreign bond issues
26 February 2026
Defense
Romania scrambles F-16s as Russian drone enters airspace during Ukrainian Danube Port attacks
25 February 2026
Travel
Chasing blossoms: Flower destinations and festivals to visit in Romania
25 February 2026
Administration
Rehabilitation of Bucharest’s Unirii Platform could be completed this year, district mayor says
25 February 2026
Travel
European Entry/Exit System to be operational at all Romanian border crossing points
25 February 2026
Transport
Romania to suspend driving licenses for unpaid traffic fines
25 February 2026
Culture
80 years later, 14,000 donors, one theater: Interview with Grivița 53 founder Chris Simion-Mercurian
25 February 2026
Politics
Leader of Hungarian party in Romania backs Viktor Orban ahead of April vote