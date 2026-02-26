NEPI Rockcastle reports sales of its Romanian shopping mall tenants were lowest in the region in 2025

Tenant sales of NEPI Rockcastle shopping centres in Romania grew by only 2.1% in 2025 on a comparable basis – the lowest advance in the region, where sales in Bulgaria recorded a 6.2% increase on a comparable basis, Hungary advanced by 5.1%, and Poland – the largest market alongside Romania – reported a plus of 5%.

The announcement of tax increases, the introduction of new taxes amid high inflation, and waves of layoffs carried out by large employers were directly felt in the financial results published by NEPI Rockcastle, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Overall, Romania reported 0.2% increase in total sales volume last year and 1.9% y/y advance for the non-food segment.

Romania remains NEPI Rockcastle's largest market, with a portfolio of EUR 3 billion and a contribution of over 30% to total revenues.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nepirockcastle.com)