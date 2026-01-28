Naval mine discovered on Romanian beach near Midia firing range

Romanian military personnel discovered a naval mine washed ashore on a beach near the Midia firing range on Wednesday morning, January 28, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) said. A team of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) divers from the 39th Divers Center has been deployed to identify and neutralise the device.

The mine was found at around 10:05 a.m. by soldiers operating in the Midia shooting range area, the ministry said.

Authorities immediately secured the perimeter with the support of the Constanța County Police Inspectorate and activated standard operational procedures for such incidents.

A similar incident occurred in August in the village of Vadu, where authorities were alerted via an emergency call about a suspicious spherical metal object, Biziday.ro reported. Military divers later confirmed that the object was a contact naval mine, which was subsequently transported to the Capu Midia range and destroyed in a controlled operation.

