Moldovan Parliament commissions pass introduction of Romanian language in constitution

Two commissions of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova have passed a legislative initiative to modify an article in the Moldovan constitution that replaces the phrase Moldovan language with Romanian language, Agerpres reported.

They are the Culture and Education Commission, and the Social Protection, Health and Family Commission also approved the project. The current phrasing is “Moldavian language with Latin writing.”

The initiative is backed by liberal-democrats, liberals, popular-Europeans and democrat MPs.

The country’s Constitutional Court approved the project at the end of last month. In 2013, it decided that Romanian is the correct name of the state language in the Republic of Moldova.

President Igor Dodon recently said he found the needed votes to block the initiative for changing the constitution in the Parliament, according to News.ro.

Moldovan President: Romania doesn’t have money for an expensive unification project

Romania falls behind Moldova in Doing Business 2018 ranking

[email protected]