Ministry of Sound Classical to debut in Romania with December show in Bucharest

The Ministry of Sound Classical show will arrive in Romania for the first time in 2026. The event will take place at Romexpo - Pavilion B in Bucharest on December 12.

The Ministry of Sound Classical concept blends iconic dance tracks with the power of a live symphony orchestra. The Bucharest edition will feature a 31-member orchestra, vocal performers, and large-scale sound and lighting production, reinterpreting some of the most celebrated dance hits of the past three decades.

The Valahia Symphony Orchestra will perform alongside international vocalists and DJs, with the full lineup to be announced at a later date, according to the organizers. The event will include more than 10 hours of music, including an opening act and an after-party.

The repertoire is expected to span classics from artists such as The Chemical Brothers, Robert Miles, and Fatboy Slim to more recent hits associated with names like Calvin Harris and FISHER.

Tickets are available exclusively through Eventim.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)