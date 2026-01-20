Power and steam plant Midia at Rompetrol's Romanian refinery is commissioned

The Midia gas-fired power plant, which supplies electricity and steam to the Petromidia platform operated by Romania's largest refinery Rompetrol, owned by Kazakh group KazMunayGas through KMGI, was completed and is fully operational, Economedia.ro announced, citing Rompetrol group. The power plant was financed by the Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (FIEKR), a fund set up by KMGI and the Romanian state to settle a complicated bond swap deal back in 2018, through Rompetrol Energy.

From December 30, 2025, Rompetrol Energy became the exclusive operator of the plant, including the possibility of directing surplus electricity into the national grid.

The power plant was fully integrated with the Petromidia refinery and the National Energy System, ensuring the necessary energy flow of the Petromidia platform (60–70 MWh) and technological steam of up to 180 tons/hour.

The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund was established in October 2018 by KMG International (80%) and the state-owned Energy Participation Management Company (20%), its main and strategic objective being the development of energy projects in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol - KMG International)