Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/17/2019 - 08:21
People
Microsoft President comes to event in Bucharest on October 24
17 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Microsoft President Brad Smith comes to Bucharest next week, where he will attend a company event dedicated to technology, Startupcafe.ro informed.

A renowned lawyer in the United States, Smith has been part of Microsoft’s management since 2015 when he was named president by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

He leads a team of more than 1,400 business, legal and corporate affairs professionals in 56 countries. He serves as the company’s chief legal officer and leads work on a wide range of issues involving the intersection between technology and society, including cybersecurity, privacy, ethics and artificial intelligence, human rights, immigration, philanthropy and environmental sustainability.

Smith will be present at an event dedicated to technology (Microsoft Tech Day), on October 24, at the Parliament Palace.

Brad Smith (60) joined Microsoft in 1993. He is a graduate of Princeton University and Columbia Law School.

At Microsoft, he led the company's Legal and Corporate Affairs team in Europe for three years, and after 2000 won important lawsuits with US authorities and conducted negotiations on allegations of antitrust infringement at the European Commission level.

(Photo: Microsoft/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/17/2019 - 08:21
People
Microsoft President comes to event in Bucharest on October 24
17 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Microsoft President Brad Smith comes to Bucharest next week, where he will attend a company event dedicated to technology, Startupcafe.ro informed.

A renowned lawyer in the United States, Smith has been part of Microsoft’s management since 2015 when he was named president by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

He leads a team of more than 1,400 business, legal and corporate affairs professionals in 56 countries. He serves as the company’s chief legal officer and leads work on a wide range of issues involving the intersection between technology and society, including cybersecurity, privacy, ethics and artificial intelligence, human rights, immigration, philanthropy and environmental sustainability.

Smith will be present at an event dedicated to technology (Microsoft Tech Day), on October 24, at the Parliament Palace.

Brad Smith (60) joined Microsoft in 1993. He is a graduate of Princeton University and Columbia Law School.

At Microsoft, he led the company's Legal and Corporate Affairs team in Europe for three years, and after 2000 won important lawsuits with US authorities and conducted negotiations on allegations of antitrust infringement at the European Commission level.

(Photo: Microsoft/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 October 2019
Politics
Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi can start her mandate as European Chief Prosecutor
16 October 2019
Politics
Who is Romania’s newly appointed prime minister?
15 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president names Liberal leader to form the Government
15 October 2019
Business
Romania, back in the race for Volkswagen plant as group pauses investment in Turkey
15 October 2019
Social
BBC: Why does Romania, a country overflowing with rubbish, import more from abroad?
15 October 2019
Social
Most lavish wedding in Romania: Steaua Bucharest owner gives daughter EUR 1 mln wedding present
14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40