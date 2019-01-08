Newsroom
Romanian students, world champions in Word and Excel at Microsoft Office Specialist Championship
01 August 2019
Two Romanian students won gold at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship organized this week in New York, in the Word and Excel categories, while another one won bronze in the PowerPoint category.

Adrian Boier, student at the Tiberiu Popoviciu High School of Informatics in Cluj-Napoca, won gold and is the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist World Champion for Word 2016, a performance that brought him a prize of USD 7,000 and a Surface 2 laptop.

The other gold winner is Mihaela Florea, student at the Gh. M. Murgoci National College in Braila. She is the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist World Champion for Excel 2016.

Moreover, Adrian Muntean, also a student at the Tiberiu Popoviciu High School of Informatics in Cluj-Napoca, won bronze in the PowerPoint 2016 category, and received a money prize of USD 1,500 and a Surface tablet.

“We are happy to see that the efforts of the three high school students who represented Romania at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship in New York come with matching results. I want to congratulate them for the outstanding awards and I am sure that this success is only the beginning of exceptional careers,” said Violeta Luca, general manager Microsoft Romania.

A total of 155 competitors from 52 countries participated in the competition’s world finals. The 2019 edition attracted nearly 880,000 unique candidates from 123 countries.

The representatives of Romania qualified for the world finals after the national competition held on May 10, 2019, at the headquarters of Microsoft Romania in Bucharest.

Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship is a global competition organized by Certiport, Inc. and supported by Microsoft, which tests the use skills of Microsoft Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint products by students around the world.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Microsoft Romania)

