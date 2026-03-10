M&A

German Metrans takes over 50% in multimodal terminal in western Romania

10 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Metrans Group, a Czech company now controlled by a German group, has signed an agreement to acquire a 50% stake in the Arad South multimodal terminal, in western Romania, according to Profit.ro. The transaction is to be completed after obtaining all legislative and regulatory approvals.

Afluent is the company that laid the foundations for the Arad South terminal project, founded by the Nicoleta, Mircea, and Alin Oala family. Located in the southern part of Arad city, the Arad South terminal has quick access to the A1 motorway and the E671 road, a short distance from the industrial areas of the cities of Arad and Timisoara. 

The investment is presented as marking a new strategic step in consolidating Metrans' presence in Southeastern Europe and in developing an increasingly extensive intermodal network in the region.

The Arad terminal will benefit from new development directions, with the objective of improving intermodal services offered to customers and increasing operational capacity in the border area, an essential logistical point for freight flows between Central Europe and the Balkans.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/METRANS, a.s.)

Normal
M&A

German Metrans takes over 50% in multimodal terminal in western Romania

10 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Metrans Group, a Czech company now controlled by a German group, has signed an agreement to acquire a 50% stake in the Arad South multimodal terminal, in western Romania, according to Profit.ro. The transaction is to be completed after obtaining all legislative and regulatory approvals.

Afluent is the company that laid the foundations for the Arad South terminal project, founded by the Nicoleta, Mircea, and Alin Oala family. Located in the southern part of Arad city, the Arad South terminal has quick access to the A1 motorway and the E671 road, a short distance from the industrial areas of the cities of Arad and Timisoara. 

The investment is presented as marking a new strategic step in consolidating Metrans' presence in Southeastern Europe and in developing an increasingly extensive intermodal network in the region.

The Arad terminal will benefit from new development directions, with the objective of improving intermodal services offered to customers and increasing operational capacity in the border area, an essential logistical point for freight flows between Central Europe and the Balkans.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/METRANS, a.s.)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2026
Defense
Qognifly raises EUR 2 mln to build Bucharest factory and accelerate drone, counter-drone production
10 March 2026
Transport
Romanian car brand Dacia to expand its portfolio of electric models in the coming years
10 March 2026
Energy
Romania mulls reopening the Petrotel Lukoil Refinery to ease fuel costs
10 March 2026
Healthcare
Romania secures EUR 522 mln in EU funds to complete nine hospitals
10 March 2026
Finance
Romania covers nearly half of 2026 external financing needs with EUR 4.7 bln FX bonds 
10 March 2026
Macro
Romania expects breakthrough in Resilience Facility fund absorption this March
10 March 2026
Environment
Griffon vultures return to Romania after 70 years as part of long-term reintroduction program
10 March 2026
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan discusses priorities with António Costa ahead of Brussels summit