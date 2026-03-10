German Metrans takes over 50% in multimodal terminal in western Romania

Metrans Group, a Czech company now controlled by a German group, has signed an agreement to acquire a 50% stake in the Arad South multimodal terminal, in western Romania, according to Profit.ro. The transaction is to be completed after obtaining all legislative and regulatory approvals.

Afluent is the company that laid the foundations for the Arad South terminal project, founded by the Nicoleta, Mircea, and Alin Oala family. Located in the southern part of Arad city, the Arad South terminal has quick access to the A1 motorway and the E671 road, a short distance from the industrial areas of the cities of Arad and Timisoara.

The investment is presented as marking a new strategic step in consolidating Metrans' presence in Southeastern Europe and in developing an increasingly extensive intermodal network in the region.

The Arad terminal will benefit from new development directions, with the objective of improving intermodal services offered to customers and increasing operational capacity in the border area, an essential logistical point for freight flows between Central Europe and the Balkans.

(Photo source: Facebook/METRANS, a.s.)