New Mercure hotel opens in central Bucharest

Mercure Hotels & Resorts has opened Mercure Bucharest Cantemir, a new hotel located in central Bucharest, within walking distance of Unirii Square, the Old Town, and Tineretului Park. The opening further expands Accor’s footprint in Romania, bringing the group’s local portfolio to 25 hotels.

Mercure Bucharest Cantemir is owned by Sab Serv Expres S.R.L., part of Star Priority Holding, a major player in Romania’s residential real estate market.

The new property features 40 guestrooms, including Privilege and accessible rooms, as well as a meeting space designed for small business events and private gatherings.

The opening of Mercure Bucharest Cantemir was led locally by Cornelia Bǎdițǎ, hotel manager.

The hotel’s design draws inspiration from the street-art scene along Dimitrie Cantemir Boulevard, being created by architect and interior designer Claudia Voinea-Fântână of Important IMP studio.

Mercure is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries.

(Photo source: press release)