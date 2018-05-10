19 °C
Bucharest
May 10, 13:31

Retailer Mega Image’s sales, up 20% in Romania in first quarter

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Supermarket chain Mega Image increased its sales in Romania by 19% in the first quarter, due to an 11.9% increase in existing shops and network expansion.

Mega Image thus contributed to the 4.7% increase in Ahold Delhaize’s sales increase in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in the first quarter. The group reached sales of EUR 1.44 billion in the region.

Mega Image has been expanding rapidly in Bucharest and other big cities in recent years.

Mega Image continues fast expansion in Romania

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up to our newsletters below

Subscribe

Choose newsletter