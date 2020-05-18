Leading Romanian medical service provider maintains high growth rate in Q1

MedLife Group, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, reported a turnover of RON 264.1 million (EUR 53.9 mln) in the first quarter, up 14.3% compared to the same period last year.
Its net result increased by 166% to RON 6.4 mln (EUR 1.3 mln), according to the company's financial report.
The group's clinics increased their sales by 24% while hospitals were up 8.2%. The corporate division saw 5.3% higher sales, and the laboratories increased their revenues by 13.9%.
"The evolution was mainly due to the growth in all the group's business lines, and acquisitions completed in 2019," the MedLife representatives said.
The operating profit increased by 21.8% to RON 18.3 mln (EUR 3.77 mln).
The company's shares have lost 4% since the beginning of the year, and the market capitalization reached RON 722 mln (EUR 149 mln).
(Photo source: the company)
