Romania’s biggest healthcare group MedLife boasts 21% higher sales in 2019

MedLife Group, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced that its revenues increased by 21% in 2019 compared to 2018, to RON 967 million (EUR 200 mln).

Its net profit rose by 24% to RON 20.8 mln (EUR 4.4 mln) last year as the operating profit increased by 46.8%, reaching RON 56.3 mln (EUR 11.8 mln).

“The increase was mainly due to the significant growth of all the group's business lines, mainly in clinics, hospitals, corporate sales and laboratories, as well as the acquisitions completed by the group in 2018 and 2019,” MedLife representatives said.

MedLife itself, not including other subsidiaries, accounted for some half of the turnover (RON 456 mln) but only a quarter (RON 4.4 mln) of the Group’s net profit.

MedLife’s shares went down by 3.7% on Monday, but are still up by 33% over the last 12 months.

The company’s market capitalization currently stands at EUR 169 mln.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]