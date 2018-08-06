Media: Romanian television Prima TV changes owner

Romanian investor Cristian Burci will sell his television Prima TV to Adrian Tomsa, the owner of the Look TV network. The transaction has been signed and is close to completion, according to Paginademedia.ro.

Burci and Tomsa started talks last year. However, the deal also needs to be approved by Prima TV’s creditors, as the station has been in insolvency.

Adrian Tomsa owns the Look TV and Look TV Plus TV stations and will launch a financial television, Profit.ro. The investor also owns the Profi.ro business news site. He didn’t comment on the Prima TV deal while Burci denied that he would sell the station.

Cristian Burci launched Prima TV in 1997 and sold it to German group SBS Broadcasting in 2005. He bought it back in 2013. The station went into insolvency in 2015. Burci also owns the Adevarul and Click! newspapers.

