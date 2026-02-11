Mathnasium Romania announces national expansion, new center in Bucharest

Mathnasium Romania, part of the largest international network of centers dedicated exclusively to mathematics, announced the launch of its national expansion on Wednesday, February 11, following the successful pilot center opened last year in the Aviatiei neighborhood of Bucharest.

At the beginning of this month, the company inaugurated a new Mathnasium center in Bucharest’s Militari neighborhood, and is preparing to sign the first franchise contracts outside the capital. In the medium term, Mathnasium Romania aims to develop a network of 25 centers in the country’s major cities.

“With a record number of students enrolled in just six months, the pilot center opened last year recorded a remarkable start at an international level, which confirmed for us that there is demand for a different approach to math tutoring in Romania,” said Dana Bănică, Managing Director of Mathnasium Romania.

The Mathnasium franchise is designed as a scalable educational business model, aimed at entrepreneurs interested in a project with long-term impact and relevance. The initial investment for opening a Mathnasium center in Romania ranges between EUR 80,000 and EUR 120,000, an amount that includes the franchise fee, center setup and branding, equipment and educational materials, initial training, as well as operational costs for the first months until reaching the break-even point.

The franchise involves operating a physical educational center, complying with international Mathnasium standards, and implementing the method adapted to the national curriculum.

Mathnasium is the largest international network of centers dedicated exclusively to mathematics, with over 1,200 centers worldwide, present in markets across North America, Europe, and Asia. The next center in Romania will be opened in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo source: press release)