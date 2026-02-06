Mass Global Energy Rom to commission 1.7 GW gas-fired capacity in Romania this year

Energy production at the Mintia natural gas power plant is expected to begin in September 2026, representatives of Mass Global Energy Rom, a subsidiary of Mass Group Holding, confirmed during a meeting with prime minister Ilie Bolojan on February 5. The plant has a capacity of 1.7 GW.

The company’s representatives also announced plans to develop a new project in BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) electricity storage capacity in Romania, worth approximately EUR 1 billion, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro.

The project would have a total capacity of 2,500 MW, distributed in four to five locations, including Mintia.

The project aims to balance the energy system and provide energy during peak hours at affordable prices for citizens.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan emphasized the importance of the project for increasing electricity production capacity and for the stability of the National Power System, indicating that the government will continue to support the implementation of the investment and good institutional coordination.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)