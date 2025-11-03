Defense

US lawmakers reportedly move to block Pentagon plan to reduce troops in Romania

03 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A bipartisan group of senior members of the United States Congress is preparing legislation to block the Pentagon’s plan to downsize the American military presence in Romania and other NATO outposts along the alliance’s eastern flank, Digi24 reported, citing Kyiv Post and sources within Congress.

According to News.ro, the bill is expected to be introduced in the coming days and would effectively prevent the withdrawal of US troops from Europe. The move sets up a potential confrontation between congressional leaders and the White House over a key foreign policy issue.

The dispute follows confirmation by the Pentagon of a plan - first revealed by the Kyiv Post - to suspend the rotation of American forces stationed in Romania. Critics of the decision warned that the step weakens NATO’s deterrence posture and benefits Russia.

Two senior Senate advisers, quoted by Kyiv Post, described the Pentagon’s decision as a “major strategic mistake” that undermines transatlantic security at a time when tensions with Russia are at their peak.”

The United States has maintained a significant rotational military presence in Romania since 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base near Constanța has served as a central hub for NATO operations and as a logistical support point for alliance forces along the Black Sea.

Congressional opposition to the troop reduction spans both major parties, with lawmakers arguing that the move would erode NATO’s eastern defences and send the wrong signal to Moscow. Several members of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees have reportedly expressed support for the forthcoming bill.

The legislative effort underscores growing unease in Washington over the Trump administration’s foreign policy direction, particularly regarding military commitments in Eastern Europe and the broader deterrence strategy against Russia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Splosh/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Defense

US lawmakers reportedly move to block Pentagon plan to reduce troops in Romania

03 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A bipartisan group of senior members of the United States Congress is preparing legislation to block the Pentagon’s plan to downsize the American military presence in Romania and other NATO outposts along the alliance’s eastern flank, Digi24 reported, citing Kyiv Post and sources within Congress.

According to News.ro, the bill is expected to be introduced in the coming days and would effectively prevent the withdrawal of US troops from Europe. The move sets up a potential confrontation between congressional leaders and the White House over a key foreign policy issue.

The dispute follows confirmation by the Pentagon of a plan - first revealed by the Kyiv Post - to suspend the rotation of American forces stationed in Romania. Critics of the decision warned that the step weakens NATO’s deterrence posture and benefits Russia.

Two senior Senate advisers, quoted by Kyiv Post, described the Pentagon’s decision as a “major strategic mistake” that undermines transatlantic security at a time when tensions with Russia are at their peak.”

The United States has maintained a significant rotational military presence in Romania since 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base near Constanța has served as a central hub for NATO operations and as a logistical support point for alliance forces along the Black Sea.

Congressional opposition to the troop reduction spans both major parties, with lawmakers arguing that the move would erode NATO’s eastern defences and send the wrong signal to Moscow. Several members of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees have reportedly expressed support for the forthcoming bill.

The legislative effort underscores growing unease in Washington over the Trump administration’s foreign policy direction, particularly regarding military commitments in Eastern Europe and the broader deterrence strategy against Russia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Splosh/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 November 2025
Culture
John Malkovich and Sean Bean attend gala premiere of ‘The Yellow Tie’ in Bucharest
03 November 2025
Transport
Dacia aims for Car of the Year 2026 with new Bigster model
03 November 2025
Society
Children’s choir performs controversial song in Romania’s new National Cathedral
03 November 2025
Defense
US lawmakers reportedly move to block Pentagon plan to reduce troops in Romania
03 November 2025
Business
Austria’s bicycle producer Simplon to open factory in Timișoara next year
03 November 2025
Politics
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu rejects Bucharest mayoral elections as “a farce”
03 November 2025
Politics
2025 Bucharest mayoral election: Who are the candidates?
31 October 2025
Sports
Romania submits bid to host Europa League final in 2028 or 2029