US lawmakers reportedly move to block Pentagon plan to reduce troops in Romania

A bipartisan group of senior members of the United States Congress is preparing legislation to block the Pentagon’s plan to downsize the American military presence in Romania and other NATO outposts along the alliance’s eastern flank, Digi24 reported, citing Kyiv Post and sources within Congress.

According to News.ro, the bill is expected to be introduced in the coming days and would effectively prevent the withdrawal of US troops from Europe. The move sets up a potential confrontation between congressional leaders and the White House over a key foreign policy issue.

The dispute follows confirmation by the Pentagon of a plan - first revealed by the Kyiv Post - to suspend the rotation of American forces stationed in Romania. Critics of the decision warned that the step weakens NATO’s deterrence posture and benefits Russia.

Two senior Senate advisers, quoted by Kyiv Post, described the Pentagon’s decision as a “major strategic mistake” that undermines transatlantic security at a time when tensions with Russia are at their peak.”

The United States has maintained a significant rotational military presence in Romania since 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base near Constanța has served as a central hub for NATO operations and as a logistical support point for alliance forces along the Black Sea.

Congressional opposition to the troop reduction spans both major parties, with lawmakers arguing that the move would erode NATO’s eastern defences and send the wrong signal to Moscow. Several members of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees have reportedly expressed support for the forthcoming bill.

The legislative effort underscores growing unease in Washington over the Trump administration’s foreign policy direction, particularly regarding military commitments in Eastern Europe and the broader deterrence strategy against Russia.

