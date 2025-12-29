Mandatory private pension fund assets in Romania rise to RON 194.9 bln in November 2025

Romania’s mandatory private pension funds held total assets of RON 194.9 billion at the end of November 2025, up 31% compared with the same period last year, according to data published by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) and quoted by news agency Agerpres.

ASF said that 94% of investments made by privately managed pension funds were in Romanian assets, most of them denominated in RON. These holdings were largely made up of government bonds and shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Contributions collected in November 2025 amounted to RON 1.89 billion, while the average monthly contribution reached RON 408, ASF data also showed.

Government bonds accounted for the largest share of total assets at the end of November, with holdings worth RON 127.6 billion, or 65.5% of the total. They were followed by equities, valued at RON 48.6 billion, representing 24.9%, and corporate bonds, which stood at RON 7.8 billion, or 4% of assets.

According to ASF, mandatory private pension funds had more than 8.43 million participants at the end of November 2025. The funds operating under Romania’s second pension pillar include Metropolitan Life, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tău, BCR, BRD, NN, and Vital.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu vadim/Dreamstime.com)