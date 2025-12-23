Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for animal cruelty in Bucharest

A court has sentenced a 71-year-old man to 2 years in prison for animal cruelty after he assaulted a small dog earlier this year, the Bucharest Police said on Tuesday, December 23.

According to the police, the incident took place in July 2025 in District 5, where the man attacked a three-month-old dog. Officers from Police Section 18 and the Animal Protection Service intervened, rescued the animal, and transported it to a veterinary clinic, where it was treated for severe contusions.

The suspect was later identified and apprehended by police, held in custody for 24 hours, and then sent to trial. The court ruled that he must serve a 2-year prison sentence and banned him from owning animals for 5 years, the Police said.

Authorities encourage citizens to report cases of animal abuse or neglect through the emergency number 112.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Khwaneigq/Dreamstime.com)