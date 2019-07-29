Romania Insider
Events
Pop music festival in Mamaia makes comeback after nine years
29 July 2019
The 23rd edition of the Mamaia National Music Festival will take place this year in Constanţa, after a nine-year break, according to music production studios Electrecord, the organizer of the event in partnership with Constanta County Council -- the trademark owner.

Nine years after its last edition, Mamaia Music Festival will resume as a result of the support given by the president of the Constanţa County Council, Horia Ţuţuianu, and vice-president Claudiu Palaz.

"Today we can officially announce that the National Music Festival Mamaia, the most famous and popular Romanian musical festival, launched in 1963, is back, having as organizer Electrecord Production in partnership with the Constanta County Council", the press release said, local Agerpres reported.

According to the organizers, the 2019 edition of the Mamaia Music Festival will take place on September 5-8, under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture. The festival traditionally included competitions for singers, composers, and pop hits.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
40