Artists from 10 countries will compete for the Grand Trophy at Romania’s Golden Stag festival

A total of 12 artists from ten countries will compete for the Grand Trophy and for the other awards at this year’s edition of Cerbul de Aur (The Golden Stag) international interpretation festival, which will be organized in the mountain city of Brasov in August.

The 12 artists are from Georgia, Latvia, Italy, Romania, Moldova, Australia, Cyprus, Armenia, Lithuania, and Austria. They will perform on the festival’s stage on August 22-23, and the big winner will be announced on August 24. They will have to sing a song from their own repertoire and a Romanian song.

The Golden Stag festival, which was very popular among Romanians, was revived last year after a nine-year break, being included on the list of events organized to mark the 100th anniversary of the Great Union of 1918.

The event’s first edition was organized on March 5, 1968 and, starting 1972, after four consecutive editions, the festival stopped for 21 years, being organized again only in 1992. It was held on and off since then, and the most recent edition was organized in 2018.

More details about this year’s edition of the festival are available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Cerbul de Aur - Golden Stag)