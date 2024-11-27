Main Bucharest Christmas market to open November 29

The 17th edition of the Christmas Market in Bucharest’s Constitutiei Square will open its doors on Friday, November 29, at 5 PM. The festive lighting in the Romanian capital will be turned on the same day at 6 PM.

Those who choose to visit the Christmas Market in downtown Bucharest will find over 130 booths where they can discover the magic of Romanian traditions. Authentic craftsmen, skilled artisans, talented visual artists, local creators, and local producers will be present.

The festive atmosphere in the city center will be complemented by a panoramic wheel, trains, a carousel, Santa Claus's house, theater performances, a 30-meter-tall Christmas tree, and festive events that will take place every evening.

The market will be open until December 26, Monday to Friday, from 12 PM to 10 PM. During the weekends, it will open at 10 AM.

On the opening evening, Friday, November 29, at 6:00 PM, the festive lights in the capital will be turned on from Constitutiei Square. The installation has over 4 million low-consumption LED lights spread over the city's main streets.

On Friday, the Radio Children’s Choir will perform at the Christmas Market at 6:00 PM. The children in the choir will press the button to light up the city's holiday decorations, according to Digi24.

Also on Friday, artist Nicole Cherry will take the stage in Constitutiei Square at 6:15 PM, followed by Loredana at 8:00 PM. Lidia Buble and Ovidiu Lipan Țăndărică, along with the musical ensemble of Zece Prăjini and Paula Crișan, will perform the next day.

The Bucharest Christmas Market will feature two areas dedicated to Christmas-specific music: the traditional zone and the urban zone. Additionally, seasonal ambient music will play throughout the event.

In the traditional zone, on the stage near the Christmas tree, the public will be delighted every weekend from Friday to Sunday and during the period December 23-26 with carols, customs, and traditions, children’s choirs and groups, ensembles from all regions of the country, as well as beloved artists and famous bands.

A special evening of the artistic program for this edition will be Christmas Eve, December 24, when the extraordinary Christmas Concert "SILENT NIGHT" will take place, featuring the Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra conducted by Daniel Jinga and soloists Monica Anghel, Marcel Pavel, Luminița Anghel, Andrei Lazăr, Nico, Sanda Ladoși, and Iordache Basalic.

The urban zone will be active throughout the event with DJ sets that will create a vibrant atmosphere featuring the most beloved current rhythms.

The Coca-Cola Caravan – organized this year under the concept of "Santa Claus’ School," an international symbol of the holidays, will also arrive in 2024 at the Bucharest Christmas Market on opening night, where it can be admired before continuing its parade through the city. This moment, marking the official start of the Christmas Caravan, will contribute to a unique atmosphere, gathering 4 iconic trucks alongside many surprises, such as a parade of fairy tale characters – led by Santa Claus himself.

On December 14, at 5:00 PM, Santa Claus will arrive at the Bucharest Christmas Market. For 11 days, he will be present in Constituției Square, patiently and warmly listening to the wishes of children. Santa’s reliable helpers, cheerful and friendly elves, will greet visitors every day.

Creart, in collaboration with the Foundation for Promoting Traditions and Art, has also set up for the first time this year, a special Fair for Adopted Animals. The event organizers wish to offer animal lovers a special opportunity to spend time with them, as well as a chance to give these little friends a loving home.

The Constitutiei Square Christmas Market attracts over 1 million visitors annually. Entry is free of charge.

