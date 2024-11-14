Romania events: The calendar of 2024 Christmas markets

The festive season is approaching as two of the country's largest Christmas markets are opening to visitors this weekend, and more will follow this month. A selection of what and when is happening is below.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 15 – January 5

The country's longest-standing event of this type has expanded this year from Sibiu's Grand Square to several other venues. This year's edition, titled Christmas Unboxed, counts among the attractions in the Grand Square a 22-meter Ferris wheel and the 600-square-meter ice rink, which can accommodate up to 300 people simultaneously. The same square hosts Santa's Workshop, where children can participate in activities such as mosaic and paper-making workshops. The Lower Square (Piața Mică) is home to Santa's Land, a place dedicated to children, with a carousel, a train, and Santa's sleigh. The projections on the facades of the buildings in the square are set to add an extra sparkle. Meanwhile, in Huet Square, visitors can enjoy a walk under an installation with illuminated trees.

Previous edition of Sibiu Christmas Market by Dorinmarius | Dreamstime.com

This year, the fair will bring 120 exhibitors from Romania, as well as international artisans from Israel, Hungary, and Italy. Another first this year is the Sibiu Christmas Shuttle bus, which will cross the Olt Valley to bring visitors from Bucharest to Sibiu. The trips will depart from Bucharest on the first two weekends of December.

Previous edition of Craiova Christmas Market by Emicristea | Dreamstime.com

Craiova Christmas Market

November 15 – January 5

After being named among the most beautiful in Europe, the event aims to keep its standing with an edition inspired by the Beauty and the Beast story and a fairytale atmosphere. Several squares in the city will host the event, each with different concepts, ranging from Star Wars to Santa Claus' Village. The main locations are Mihai Viteazul Square, Fraţii Buzeşti Square, National Theatre Square, Doljana, and Casa Băniei. The program of the event also features numerous concerts.

Bucharest Christmas Market

November 29 – December 26

Held in Bucharest's Constitution Square, the event awaits visitors with activities and attractions dedicated to the entire family. It is set to feature a 30-meter-tall Christmas tree, a craft and creation fair, carol concerts, and international music. More than 130 stalls will host artisans and producers from all corners of Romania, with products as varied as ceramics, icons and religious objects, wood, metal, cloth, leather, fur, glass, and felted wool items, in addition to various food products.

Children can visit Santa Claus's House, where they can write their wishes in words and drawings. For 11 days, Santa will be present to listen to the children's wishes and share his Christmas stories with them, alongside his elves. On weekend mornings, the little ones can attend a series of performances specially created for them.

The carousels in Constitution Square promise to be a top attraction, the Ferris wheel will offer a unique view of the city, while the themed train will be ready to take visitors on a fairytale journey.

Christmas Story Fair @ Children's Opera in Bucharest

November 15 – December 29

The event features 112 performances scheduled in the institution's performance halls, while the courtyard will host attractions and interactive activities for visitors of all ages. This fair features a variety of special activities, including the Elves' Workshops, where children and families can participate in activities such as creating Christmas decorations, modeling gingerbread figurines, and making traditional wreaths.

Other attractions are the VR Adventure in Santa's Sleigh, Santa's Sleigh Ride, Grinch's Grotto – offering children the opportunity to discover how the one who wanted to steal Christmas was transformed, the Magic Elevator – allowing the little ones to reach Santa even faster, the Children's Rink, the Toy Carousel, The Magic Wheel - which offers an unmissable panorama of the fair, the Reindeer Court, and the Caroling Stage.

One of the attractions offered for the first time this year is the Time Tunnel, where participants can meet two emblematic figures in Romanian history: Queen Marie and King Ferdinand. This experience is also an opportunity to mark Romania's National Day, celebrated on December 1st, commemorating the Great Union of 1918, accomplished under the reign of King Ferdinand and Queen Marie. At the same time, a new horse show will run outdoors between December 20 and December 29.

West Side Christmas Market in Bucharest

November 28- December 27

For the fourth year in a row, the Drumul Taberei Park in Bucharest's District 6 hosts the event set to feature tens of thousands of lights, colorful ornaments, fairytale houses, a Christmas tree, fairytale characters, and more. Among the main attractions are the Ferris wheel, the ice rink, a carousel and a train for children and, last but not least, Santa's House. Artists such as Direcția 5, Fuego, Alina Sorescu, Gașca Zurli, and others will perform at the event, organized by Untold Universe.

Previous edition of Brașov Christmas Market by Emicristea | Dreamstime.com

Brașov Christmas Market

November 29 – January 7

The City Hall purchased 65 new stalls for this year's edition of the event taking place in Piața Sfatului, where a 29-meter tall Christmas tree has already been set up. With 26 meters visible above ground and weighing approximately 17 tonnes, the tree is one of the tallest ever displayed in the city, the local administration said.

Timișoara Christmas Market

November 30 – January 5

On Saint Andrew's Day, when the traditional lights will be lit in the city center, the market is scheduled to open. Close to 100 sellers have registered to bring goodies, decorations, and many other presents to the event. There will be no shortage of kurtos, pancakes, langos, donuts, pies, cheeses and cold cuts, mulled wine, must, palinka or hot chocolate. Several stalls with holiday products will also reach venues in the city's neighborhoods. The market will feature an ice rink, a carousel, an electric train, a Ferris wheel, and a tourist train, among other attractions.

Previous edition of Timișoara Christmas Market by Emicristea | Dreamstime.com

Christmas Planet in Cluj-Napoca

November 22 – January 1

One of the two Christmas fairs organized by Untold Universe in Cluj takes place in Unirii Square and promises attractions such as a Ferris wheel with a light show, a story carousel, and a VR sleigh, where the curious will be able to enjoy a hike with the help of virtual reality equipment on the reindeer's path to Santa Claus's house in Lapland. At Santa Claus's House, the young visitors will be able to take photos, meet the one who brings gifts to everyone, and participate in over 20 different creative workshops. The characters Crăciunir, Frim, Ona, Mira, and Rexy will be present to keep the festive atmosphere going. The performers' line-up will consist of beloved bands and artists known for Christmas carols.

Winter Fair in Cluj-Napoca

December 1 - February 15

Held on the Horia Demian Sports Hall stage, the event comes with interactive activities and numerous stalls hosting local producers and artisans. It will also have a generous ice rink and a carousel, while its opening will see a show performed by professional skaters.

Oradea Christmas Market

November 29 – December 26

Stalls with goodies, sweets, handcrafted gifts and more await visitors. The evenings will be animated by traditional carol performances and concerts with top artists in what promises to be a fairytale atmosphere.

Iaşi Christmas Market

November 30 – January 5

The event will be organized on Ştefan cel Mare and Sfânt Boulevard - I.C. Brătianu Street - Unirii Square, where the stalls decorated with lights will be installed. In total, more than 110 illuminated figures will be set up in the city, with three 2.5-meter 3D figures placed in the center of Iași. As it happens every year, festive electrical lighting installations will be set up along the main arteries in the central area, but not only. The City Hall has announced that 22 large Christmas trees will be decorated with light installations and installed on the Ștefan cel Mare Boulevard, Unirii Square, Păcurari (Mimoza), Tătărași (Oancea), CUG (Rond vechi), Nicolina (Esplanada I), Alexandru cel Bun (Piața Voievozilor), Podu Roș, Ateneu and other venues, in addition to the 500 potted Christmas trees to be placed in various spots in the city.

(Opening photo: Ahmadrizal7373 | Dreamstime.com)

