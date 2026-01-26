MagicArt Fest brings international magicians to Romania next week

The first edition of MagicArt Fest, an international magic and illusionism festival officially accredited by the International Federation of Magic Societies (FISM), will take place in Buhuși, Romania’s Moldova region, between February 5 and 7. The event will be held as an international competition open to both amateur and professional magicians, according to the announcement.

Artists from several European countries have already registered to compete, the organizers said.

The jury will include prominent figures from the world of magic, among them Xavier Tapias of Spain, President of FISM Europe, French master magician Serge Odin, and British magician Lee Alex.

The highlight of the festival will be the International MagicArt Gala, scheduled for February 7 at the “Elisabeta Bostan” Cultural Centre in Buhuși. The event will feature performances by internationally renowned artists such as Jeki Yoo and Kimoon Do from South Korea, Gabriel Gascon from Chile, and Piksi from Serbia, alongside Romanian performers with international recognition, including magician Christianis, who is also the festival’s organiser, as well as Eduard & Bianca and Teatro Blu Magic.

Tickets for MagicArt Fest are available through Ticketstore.ro, Biletlateatru.ro, Startickets.ro, and Dynamicticket.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)